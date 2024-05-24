 Number Theory: Can AAP-Congress alliance hurt the BJP in Delhi? - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi
Number Theory: Can AAP-Congress alliance hurt the BJP in Delhi?

ByAbhishek Jha
May 24, 2024 08:57 AM IST

When the AAP fought its first Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Delhi saw its most multipolar Lok Sabha contest since 1991.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – the three main parties in Delhi – have so far fought elections without any pre-election understanding with each other. This has resulted in landslide victories for the BJP in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and for the AAP in 2015 and 2020 state elections. Will the AAP and the Congress forming a pre-poll alliance change this equation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Here are four charts that try to answer this question.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan during an INDIA bloc rally. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
