Number Theory: Caste calculus of the 2024 Haryana polls

Haryana will elect a new assembly in a single-phase election on October 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was September 16 which means that candidate lists are now final. The 2024 elections in Haryana are seen as a direct contest between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The two parties won five Lok Sabha constituencies each in the 2024 general elections held earlier this year. And both the BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates in 89 assembly constituencies (AC) out of the 90. While the Congress has left the Bhiwani AC for its alliance partner Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), the BJP withdrew its candidate from Sirsa in favour of Gopal Kanda, an independent candidate.

HT File Photo.