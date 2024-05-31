Number Theory: Decoding BJP’s political fortunes in Uttar Pradesh in 5 charts

BJP is the only political party in Uttar Pradesh to have crossed the 30% vote share threshold since the 1990s.
How many seats will the Bharatiya Janata Party win in the state of Uttar Pradesh? The answer to this question will pretty much decide the outcome of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. While one must wait for the results, here are five charts which underline just what Uttar Pradesh means to the BJP’s political fortunes.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!