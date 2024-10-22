Number Theory: Growth in tandem with social justice holds key for poll-bound Jharkhand

The first part of this series explained how the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population in Jharkhand has fallen behind economically, when compared to other communities in the state as well as the community itself outside Jharkhand. The second and last part of this series will try and locate the reasons for this in Jharkhand’s economy and flag factors which can help reduce this inequality.

Women in Jharkhand wait to cast their ballot during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.(Bloomberg Photo)