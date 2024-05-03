Number Theory: How BJP has changed Assam's political game

On the face of it, Assam is India’s politically most counter-intuitive state. Here is why. It has the largest share of Muslim population among all states in the country after the conversion of Jammu & Kashmir into a Union territory in 2019. And yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have won a majority of seats in every election, big or small, since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. What explains this otherwise surprising political result from Assam? Here are four charts that answer this question.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati. (PTI File Photo)