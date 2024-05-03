 Number Theory: How BJP has changed Assam's political game - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: How BJP has changed Assam's political game

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
May 03, 2024 09:37 AM IST

The Congress alliance’s seat share fell to just 21.4% in 2019 despite its vote share remaining relatively flat at 35.7%.

On the face of it, Assam is India’s politically most counter-intuitive state. Here is why. It has the largest share of Muslim population among all states in the country after the conversion of Jammu & Kashmir into a Union territory in 2019. And yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have won a majority of seats in every election, big or small, since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. What explains this otherwise surprising political result from Assam? Here are four charts that answer this question.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati. (PTI File Photo)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati. (PTI File Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: How BJP has changed Assam's political game
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On