Number Theory: How CMs underscore BJP's dominance in electoral landscape

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Feb 20, 2025 08:25 AM IST

Rekha Gupta will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi today. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2025 victory in the Capital is only its second in eight assembly elections held in Delhi since 1993. This victory also breaks an impasse that existed since 2015, when the party swept all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi the previous year but performed miserably in assembly elections. The Delhi oath aside, this is a good day to statistically examine the BJP’s current dominance in Indian electoral politics.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta at the BJP HQ in Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
