Number Theory: Railways needs to make a clear policy choice
.
The death of 18 passengers in a stampede at New Delhi railway station on 15 February has triggered the usual cycle of politicking and cliched official responses. But the accident has also highlighted what is perhaps the most macabre aspect of the structural crisis which faces the Indian Railways. Here are four charts that describe this crisis in detail.
Railways needs to make a clear policy choice
Recommended Topics
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Railways needs to make a clear policy choice
See Less
SHARE
Copy