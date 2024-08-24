Number Theory: State representation in council of ministers

Out of 25 Cabinets so far, Uttar Pradesh had the highest share of portfolios in 16 Cabinets. Andhra Pradesh had the highest share in the portfolios twice
The second part of this four-part series looked at the social matrix of India’s council of ministers from 1952 to 2024. This part will look at the representation of different states and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the council of ministers over the decades.
