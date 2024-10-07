Number Theory: The method behind government's vacillations on rice export

The government of India lifted its ban on non-basmati white rice exports on September 28, 2024, more than a year after it was imposed on July 20, 2023. To be sure, even before an outright ban was imposed, there were other restrictions on rice exports from India. India’s rice export restrictions created a lot of angst in the international rice market with many stakeholders appealing that the restrictions be removed. The IMF too appealed on these lines in July 2023 a few days after the ban was enforced, encouraging India to remove the ban.

