Number Theory: The state-wise trends in appointment of deputy CMs

The first part of this series looked at the overall trend and overlap of deputy chief ministers in the country. This part will look at state-wise trends in the appointment and longevity of deputy chief ministers in the country. The third part of the series will look at party-wise and caste-wise trends in deputy chief ministers.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (right) with deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.(PTI photo)