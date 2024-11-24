Number Theory: Three charts which explain the election results

Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand have given a clear verdicts in these elections. The Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won a thumping four-fifth majority in Maharashtra while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance has won a two-thirds majority in Jharkhand. What explains these results? Here are three charts that give an idea.

BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)