Number Theory: Understanding the crucial ties between India, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in India for his first foreign visit after winning the presidentship in elections which were held in September 2024. Dissanayake’s election victory had surprised a lot of observers as his party, the National People’s Power (NPP), had just 3% of the vote share in the elections which were held in 2019. To be sure, the NPP’s victory in the parliamentary elections which were held in November 2024 have cemented his hold on political power and show that the presidential election results were not a fluke. That Dissanayake has chosen India as the first country he visits after assuming office underlines the strategic nature of Indo-Sri Lanka ties at a time when the island nation is trying to recover from a severe economic crisis. Here are three charts which explain the importance of the strategic relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)