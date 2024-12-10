Number Theory: US vs China: the rivalry of the 21st century

The 20th century was transformative for the world as we know it today in many ways. It saw two World Wars, the first communist revolution (and those that followed), complete decolonisation, and significant economic growth. While it is difficult to pick up one defining feature of the 20th century, the changing nature of Sino-US ties from political and ideological hostility to economic cooperation -- its peak was China joining the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001 -- was among the most transformative processes in the later decades of the 20th century. The momentary Sino-US bonhomie then gave way to mutual distrust and strategic competition between the world’s two largest economies, and this competition and its trajectory will pretty much define the world in the first half of this century.

