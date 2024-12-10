Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: US vs China: the rivalry of the 21st century

ByRoshan Kishore
Dec 10, 2024 09:37 AM IST

What are the defining features of this rivalry? Here are three charts that describe this in detail

The 20th century was transformative for the world as we know it today in many ways. It saw two World Wars, the first communist revolution (and those that followed), complete decolonisation, and significant economic growth. While it is difficult to pick up one defining feature of the 20th century, the changing nature of Sino-US ties from political and ideological hostility to economic cooperation -- its peak was China joining the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001 -- was among the most transformative processes in the later decades of the 20th century. The momentary Sino-US bonhomie then gave way to mutual distrust and strategic competition between the world’s two largest economies, and this competition and its trajectory will pretty much define the world in the first half of this century.

Representative file photo(Reuters)
Representative file photo(Reuters)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On