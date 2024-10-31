Menu Explore
Number Theory: What does Japan's poll results say about its polity and economy?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Oct 31, 2024 12:43 PM IST

The charts below explore what the election results mean for Japan's polity and its economy

Japan’s government faces instability after voters in a snap election rebuked Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s conservative coalition led by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), just weeks into his term which began on October 1. The elections have left no party with a clear majority in the lower House of the Parliament and pushed the country to political uncertainty. The political uncertainty has come at a time when Japan is facing multiple challenges. The charts below explore what the election results mean for Japan's polity and its economy.

Shigeru Ishiba celebrates after his election as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)(AP)
Shigeru Ishiba celebrates after his election as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)(AP)
