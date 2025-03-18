Number Theory: Why diversity is important in understanding state finances
.
On Monday, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy admitted in the state assembly that the state cannot pay Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees because of a fiscal crunch. Telangana is not the only state in country which is facing problems in finding funds for essential spending even as money is being spent on other things, including populist schemes that offer electoral dividends. What is the nature of crisis in state finances? What can be done to solve it?
Number Theory: Why diversity is important in understanding state finances
Recommended Topics
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Why diversity is important in understanding state finances
See Less
SHARE
Copy