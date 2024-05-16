 Number Theory: Why Maharashtra’s electoral math is complicated - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Number Theory: Why Maharashtra’s electoral math is complicated

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
May 16, 2024 08:59 AM IST

If the BJP got 30% of their combined votes, the BJP alliance would win 22 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Thanks to the political churn Maharashtra has seen since the 2019 assembly elections, it is among the more complicated states to decipher in the 2024 contest. The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the 2019 assembly elections together and won a majority. But the Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance in pursuit of the chief minister’s post and formed the government with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This government lost power after a split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022 with the larger group, officially recognized as the Shiv Sena, joining the BJP and forming the government. This alliance got a further boost after a split in the NCP, with the faction recognized as the NCP also joining. While the BJP has been able to form a government in the state along with its allies, the fact that no election has been held in the state before the Lok Sabha polls, has left the question of popular support for both the NCP and Shiv Sena groups unanswered. Here is why the BJP has decided to embrace this uncertainty in the elections.

Representational image.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

