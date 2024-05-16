Number Theory: Why Maharashtra’s electoral math is complicated

Thanks to the political churn Maharashtra has seen since the 2019 assembly elections, it is among the more complicated states to decipher in the 2024 contest. The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the 2019 assembly elections together and won a majority. But the Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance in pursuit of the chief minister’s post and formed the government with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This government lost power after a split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022 with the larger group, officially recognized as the Shiv Sena, joining the BJP and forming the government. This alliance got a further boost after a split in the NCP, with the faction recognized as the NCP also joining. While the BJP has been able to form a government in the state along with its allies, the fact that no election has been held in the state before the Lok Sabha polls, has left the question of popular support for both the NCP and Shiv Sena groups unanswered. Here is why the BJP has decided to embrace this uncertainty in the elections.

