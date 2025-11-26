Politics in India’s Muslim dominated ACs – 2 | Number Theory

The concluding part of this story will look at party-wise representation in these ACs and the fragmentation or lack of it when it comes to electoral competition
The first part of this series looked at assembly constituencies (ACs) in India by the share of Muslim population in the district they are located in. It laid down their overall number and state-wise distribution for different thresholds of share of Muslim population. The concluding part of this story will look at party-wise representation in these ACs and the fragmentation or lack of it when it comes to electoral competition.