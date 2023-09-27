Prized Science | The Holy Grail of bacteria study; Unmasking the mysterious dark matter

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes for Science and Technology were awarded to 12 researchers in seven disciplines. The annual prizes, given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, recognise scientists under the age of 45 for notable or outstanding research. Read interviews of all 12 awardees in the Prized Science series

Although Mtb is defined as an obligate intracellular pathogen, a large number of Mtb bacilli are also observed in the extracellular spaces in the infected lung. This is where it becomes interesting to test the possibility that Mtb could make biofilms in these spaces outside of the host cells.

Because of this notion, scientific studies have largely ignored the capability of Mtb cells to form biofilms. Being large structures composed of several bacterial cells and extra polymeric substances, biofilms cannot usually form inside cells like macrophages, which are much smaller. Thus, generally, extracellular bacteria make biofilms.

Textbooks describe the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of the disease, as an obligate intracellular pathogen. This term refers to pathogens that need a host cell to reproduce and survive. This notion about Mtb is based on observations that the bacterium is often seen inside the macrophages (a certain type of cell) of the infected person.

The capability of pathogens to make biofilms gains particular relevance in the case of chronic infections. This is because these biofilms act as castles or bunkers wherein the bacterial cells can remain hidden from the immune system and antibiotics.

Microbiological studies, however, are largely built on growing bacterial cells as single-cell suspensions. Studying bacterial cells in such suspensions offers several advantages for understanding bacterial physiology, but, at the same time, we are then studying them in an unnatural state.

Bacterial biofilms are communities of bacteria that are held together by a matrix that the bacteria make themselves. The nature of the matrix is the Holy Grail for scientists seeking to understand these communities and the bacterial behaviour in them. Bacteria are social organisms, and to make these communities is their natural way of life.

Ashwani Kumar, senior principal scientist at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, is one of the two winners of this year’s Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Biological Sciences, the other being Maddika Subba Reddy of the Centre for DNA Printing and Diagnostics, Hyderabad. Kumar’s laboratory focuses on the mechanisms used by bacteria to develop drug resistance. In this interview, he explains how the bacteria that cause TB form clusters called biofilms, within which they hide from the immune system and antibiotics.

What is biofilm, the subject of your research?

What is the role of biofilms in tuberculosis?

And, you have found that Mtb does make biofilms?

What is the way to fight this?

Physicist Basudeb Dasgupta

Dark matter rising

How do you connect the physics of astronomical bodies with particle physics?

What has your research on neutrinos taught us?

What is dark matter, which has been theorised but not yet been fully explained?

What has your research in this field been?

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes for Science and Technology were awarded to 12 researchers in seven disciplines. The annual prizes, given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, recognise scientists under the age of 45 for notable or outstanding research. Read interviews of all 12 awardees in the Prized Science series

