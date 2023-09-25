Prized Science | Decoding protein ‘interactions’, a hunt for elusive particles

Dr Maddika Subba Reddy, a cell biologist with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad, works on the interaction between proteins in cells. His research earned him this year’s renowned Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize which he shared with Dr Ashwani Kumar of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh. PREMIUM Dr Maddika Subba Reddy, a cell biologist with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad

Read edited excerpts:

How do proteins “interact”?

Proteins are essential for every cell to carry out their functions in our body. Once they are synthesised in cells, proteins will carry out their functions by “talking” to other proteins via the complexes they form. Broadly, this is what my lab at CDFD is working on understanding.

As the old saying goes — “Show me your friends, and I will know who you are” — finding interaction partners for different proteins can reveal their function better in cells. This is what we do in the lab: finding interaction partners of different proteins in cells. Any alteration in the interactions between proteins can lead to disease. Therefore, to understand the reasons behind human disease development and progression, it is very important to understand the nuances of different protein complexes in cells.

Such as?

Specifically, we work on systems that maintain the fine balance in cells (cellular homeostasis). Once proteins complete their function, they need to be degraded in cells. Accumulation of proteins or damaged proteins is detrimental to the cell's health and leads to human disease.

Therefore, all cells have evolved a system called the ubiquitin system. Ubiquitin is a small protein that gets linked to proteins and acts as a signal for the attached protein to be recognised by degradation machinery in cells. We try to understand how ubiquitin gets linked to proteins, which is necessary for understanding the fine balance of protein function in cells.

Another system that cells have developed is the phosphatase system. Proteins in general are synthesised as inactive molecules in the cells. Once synthesised, they need to be modified to mediate their functions. Enzymes known as kinases add a phosphate group to the proteins, while phosphatases are enzymes that remove the phosphate group to maintain the balance of active and inactive proteins. Any disturbance in the balance of phospho-proteins is detrimental to cells and leads to various diseases such as cancers, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases etc. We try to understand how different phosphatases work in cells to maintain this balance.

How does this knowledge help in fighting diseases?

Our knowledge of how the balance between protein levels is maintained in cells while proteins carry different processes in our body is still nascent. Thus, a lot of work is needed to understand how proteins work, talk to each other, move from one place to another place in a cell and what systems regulate these processes in cells. The knowledge generated from our work will provide future therapeutic targets for different human diseases. While most pharmaceutical companies favour kinases to develop drugs against them, our work in phosphatases can offer them new and alternative targets for developing drugs for various diseases.

