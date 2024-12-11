Rajya Sabha adjourned after chaos over no-trust notice against chairman Dhankar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday after the House witnessed chaos over the Opposition’s no-trust notice against chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh leaves after adjourning the House on Wednesday,(PTI Photo)(PTI)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of making baseless accusations against the vice president and questioned the Congress’ alleged links with billionaire George Soros.

Rijiju said, “In 72 years, a farmer’s son is the Vice President. He has upheld the dignity of Parliament and the Constitution...India is watching how the vice president has held the dignity of Parliament. You people have been accusing the VP baselessly.. You don’t deserve to be members of this Parliament, if you can’t respect the Chair.”

He said, “We haven’t linked Sonia Gandhi to Soros; international media has. You should be ashamed of having links with someone who works against the country. You use the same language as Soros, work with anti-India forces, and then raise notices against the chairman.”

The minister said, "The Congress must apologise. What is the relation between Soros and Congress? ... If you attack the VP’s position, we will protect him. We won’t let your intentions succeed."

He added, "You people murdered democracy.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The Opposition has loyalty for the Constitution. These people want to change Ambedkar’s Constitution." Accusing the government of undermining democratic principles, he said, "These people are murderers of the Constitution."