SIR may hit gains made in bridging voting gender gap | Number Theory

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls – it is to begin with Bihar which will go to polls later this year – has created a political storm on fears of possible exclusion of millions of voters. This controversy aside, if one of the stated objectives of the SIR is indeed achieved, India could go back to the days of a gender gap in its voter turnout. Here are four charts which explain how.

The Nawada district election officer and his team hand over counting forms to voters ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.(CEOBihar)