SIR's cut 118mn so far: More than Brazil's '22 poll turnout | Number Theory

SIR is at different stages in different states and UTs, but total deletions are to the tune of 118.3 million

The SIR/SR process is at different stages across states and Union territories. It has been undertaken across the country except Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Five states and Union territories – Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry – have conducted an election after the conclusion of the claims and counter-claims phase which follows the release of the draft roll of the SIR exercise. Another eight – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep – have completed the SIR exercise but are yet to hold an election thereafter. Of the remaining states and UTs, draft rolls have been released for 17 (all except Tripura and Nagaland) and is yet to be finalised. If one were to take all of these categories together, while discounting comparability issues, SIR exercise has seen a deletion of 118.3 million voters compared to the pre-SIR roll.