Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism: Part 2 | Number Theory

The urban skew and stalled urbanisation in West Bengal

Because the latest available census data is now 15-years-old, these figures ought to be taken with a degree of skepticism. Even then, they are quite damning for West Bengal. Between 1971 and 2011, West Bengal went from being an urban-plus state to just an urban neutral if one were to compare the share of its urban population relative to all-India levels. The loss of the urbanisation advantage in West Bengal over the four decades – about 22 percentage points – is the most among large Indian states. This, when read with the fact that the urban population in the state is extremely skewed -- Kolkata and nearby districs still have a much bigger urban share than the rest of the state – means that the old political elite did not really face any significant material challenge from a new economic one. This makes West Bengal different from many other states where “new capitalist” castes have stormed the gates of old-school upper caste dominated politics.