Terms of Trade: Can hegemony outside ensure harmony inside?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the peak of political influence today. Between 2024 and now, it has broken new ground in states where it was either a junior partner in a coalition or had never had a stint in power. Its opponents are divided, defeated, and facing defections. Where does the BJP and Indian politics go from here? The BJP, unlike the Congress—the only other party to have had national-level dominance in India—has built its fortunes along with the maturing and deepening of electoral competition in India. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Many commentators see the present-day dominance of the BJP as the hollowing out of democracy and institutional guardrails in India. At the risk of being uncharitable, they suffer from what Srinath Raghavan calls in his book “every generation’s illusion that its own problems are uniquely oppressive”. Those who felt jarred by a historian’s terse polemic would do well to read Milan Vaishnav’s 2025 paper, which argues that “referee institutions” have never really asserted themselves in periods of a strong political executive in India. To be sure, Vaishnav notes that there are other differences between the current era of BJP dominance and when the Congress held sway.

The point, as far as historically rooted political commentary goes, is not to declare democratic Mayday in India but to ask what comes next? Answering this question requires looking more carefully at the dynamics inside the BJP than at the opposition's activities. More often than not, the Opposition is busy shooting itself in the foot.

The BJP, unlike the Congress—the only other party to have had national-level dominance in India—has built its fortunes along with the maturing and deepening of electoral competition in India. The Congress started with a hegemonic status thanks to its leadership in the freedom movement -- but its leadership was not exactly socially representative because universal franchise and its egalitarian effect on politics did not exist before independence. The Congress slowly frittered away its advantage to, primarily, a political tide riding the middle of the Indian economy and society: the OBC peasantry.

To be sure, national dominance did not come easily or quickly for the BJP or its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The project started with the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) having limited success in the 1950s and 1960s. It made a shrewd move in merging with the Janata Party to share power at the centre post-Emergency. This was followed by a leap of faith (pun is intended), driven decoupling to pursue a hardcore Hindutva agenda in the Ram Temple movement, which catapulted the BJP to the number two party in the country. What followed again was a tempering of the Hindutva agenda to build a coalition with smaller parties and form a central government between 1998 and 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 2004 loss was followed by a long period of political limbo when the BJP barely held on to its traditional bases. Business as usual would have done nothing to prevent the BJP’s political haemorrhaging. This is when Narendra Modi happened to the BJP. Unlike what many of his critics see, there is more to Modi’s political playbook than rabble-rousing Hindutva. Three key things can be listed.

One, the BJP’s road to power in Gujarat had to face a formidable KHAM (Koli-Dalit-Tribal-Muslim) social coalition of the Congress in the state. Hindutva as an electoral tactic, the Gujarat BJP and its organic foot soldier Modi, understood, was not effective until it was adequately weaponised to address social fault lines on the ground by consolidating all politically othered Hindus rather than running after the utopia of getting all Hindus. This strategy, beyond the BJP’s success in Gujarat, was most crucial in winning Uttar Pradesh for the BJP in 2014 and 2017, which paved the way for its repeat, 2019 national victory, confirming its status as the new political hegemon.

Two, Modi, having been the chief minister of Gujarat, an important beneficiary of economic reforms in terms of capital accumulation from 2002 onwards, also understood the importance of wooing capital beyond state borders. This helped not just the transactional need for political finance but also created a pro-market appeal which could win support in the ranks of the managerial elite as well as big business. The 2014 campaign on the Gujarat Model rhetoric was exactly that. It took the BJP’s appeal decisively beyond the sectarian but also plebian Hindutva constituency it had nurtured in the days of the Ram temple movement and the original Brahmin-Baniya base of Jan Sangh days.

Three, hegemony, in Modi’s and his party’s mind, is not something to be earned once and stored safely. It is to be exercised continuously on the people at large, institutions, adversaries and even allies within and outside the party. The BJP, under Modi, has not just perfected the drip-irrigation model of political Hindutva on a continuous basis, but has also cut to size adversaries, allies and even comrades within the party. Without naming names, it is safe to say that many of Modi’s peers are political bonsai equivalents today. The next generation of leadership consists of leaders serving at the pleasure of the top brass or who are often made aware of the hierarchy from time to time.

Take Modi out of the picture – the most popular BJP leader outside the party and the most powerful inside it – and the entire arrangement could be tested. What happens when Modi is not leading the BJP juggernaut’s charge? The question will present itself, if not in 2029, then definitely in 2034, when he will be 84 years old.

It is useful to go back to history once again. There is only one instance of what can be described as a proper transition of power in a hegemonic party in India. Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s stint was cut short by his death. Contrary to today’s ideas about dynastic politics and the transfer of power to an heir-apparent model, Indira had to more than fight for her authority. The reason was simple. The Congress was not just her father’s party, even though her father was its tallest leader.

This is where Raghavan’s book can offer more than a terse polemic to the interested reader: a fascinating historical account of Indira Gandhi’s rise, which he rightly calls the first instance of political Caesarism in India. Indira Gandhi’s Caesarism was not just metaphysical. It required a new political economy that tried to overcome the failure of the original post-independence economic transformation model via fiscal (things such as bank nationalisation easing government’s spending constraint) and welfare (anti-poverty programmes) plumbing. All of these tricks put together, when faced with an adverse economic environment, were not enough to convince Indira about the democratic sanctity of her regime, which she suspended on this day 51 years ago. This column was written on June 25.

The Modi era is not very different in terms of Caesarism and economic palliatives. The Indian state, post-liberalisation, has added external account plumbing to the fiscal plumbing toolkit it learnt during the Indira years. Political rhetoric, of course, has changed from socialism to cultural nationalism. India has added to its economic wherewithal compared to the 1970s. External economic shocks trouble it, but have not crippled it like they would have a few decades ago. The external account plumbing has helped here. But there is a critical difference between Indira Gandhi’s and Modi’s political modus vivendi: the former’s decision to make the party purely a dynastic affair.

The elevation of Sanjay and (by accident) Rajeev Gandhi in the Congress hierarchy destroyed the Grand Old Party beyond redemption. Dynastic and political loyalty became a useful substitute to cover the naked pursuit of power through all means, even as the core politics of the Congress was compromised. What came out of this transformation was a party which was more a vested interest club to grab power than an ideological political machine like the Congress of the freedom struggle days.

The BJP faces the polar opposite of this situation. Political elevation in today’s BJP requires absolute congruence with the dominant worldview. An Atal Bihari Vajpayee-like character would find himself terribly out of place as well as out of favour in today’s BJP.

Behind this ideological coherence, however, lie latent ambitions and heartburns. There is no dynastic formula to decide the succession which matters the most. Party organisation is more in de jure than de facto control. The ideological parent’s say in deciding leadership, given the experience of hitherto non-partisans, even adversaries, being elevated as chief ministers in important states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Assam, seems either too pragmatic or remarkably passive. Either of these entails a weakening of the political core. The late Arun Jaitley, perhaps among the most politically astute Indian politicians and a key architect of the present-day BJP, had spoken about the rise of “career nationalists” in the BJP in one of his appearances at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. All of these factors make the succession question in the BJP a piquant one without succumbing to conspiracy theories. None of this means that a succession battle will necessarily lead to political reverses for the BJP. This is because of two reasons.

One, Congress’s decline was catalysed by its inability to adjust to the OBC tide in Indian politics which required nothing short of a large purge of the existing leadership in states. The BJP has been born in these troubled waters and it has aced the social engineering question from its inception. By excluding Muslims from its electoral calculations, the BJP can always be more socially representative as far as Hindus are concerned. Two, electoral politics is insanely expensive in India and a grassroots challenge to the dominant order will find it extremely difficult to sustain itself materially. The BJP is miles ahead of even the existing opposition, let alone a new player.

But this also does not guarantee a happily-ever-after state for the BJP. Economic challenges, more structural than cyclical, will increasingly test the patience of the electorate and the efficacy of the BJP’s palliative engineering in the days to come. This challenge will coincide with the closing in of the succession question inside the party. Indian politics, at the moment, has become the all-roads lead to Rome playbook, where the BJP is the proverbial Rome. Can soothsayers warning these Romans about the Ides of March be far away?

(Roshan Kishore, HT’s Data and Political Economy Editor, writes a weekly column on the state of the country’s economy and its political fall out, and vice-versa)