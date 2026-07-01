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The average Sikh is now poorer than a non-Sikh in Punjab | Number Theory

Punjab is caught in a vicious cycle of politically untouchable farm subsidies and their toxic nudge towards unsustainable farming practices.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 08:39 am IST
By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
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Punjab is a state in deep socio-political anxiety. It elected a new political party to power in 2022. It sent two MPs with what can be described as secessionist tendencies, to the Lok Sabha in 2024. The existing assembly has passed a law against sacrilege, making it perhaps the only state with such a law in India. The Sikh clergy is upset rather than happy with the law. The state’s Sikh chief minister is battling allegations of sacrilege. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is trying to overcome this anger by doling palliatives.

A Sikh youth performs during a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.(PTI)

What needs to be underlined is Punjab’s anxiety is different from other states. It faces not just stagnant income and precarity, but stagnant income and precarity against a history of prosperity rooted in farming. This economic decline, an HT analysis of historical data shows, lies in relative decline of income growth in Punjab’s agriculture, which has disproportionately affected Sikhs in the state.

The average Sikh is now poorer than a non-Sikh in Punjab
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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