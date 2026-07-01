The average Sikh is now poorer than a non-Sikh in Punjab | Number Theory

For the first time, Sikhs have fallen behind non-Sikhs in consumption spending in Punjab

Monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) data from the National Statistic Office’s (NSO) Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCES) shows this clearly. In 2023-24, the latest available HCES data, an average Sikh had an MPCE of ₹ 6,319 in Punjab, lower than the MPCE of ₹ 6,527 for the average non-Sikh. This was not the case in 2011-12 or 1993-94. In fact, the Sikhs became better off vis-à-vis non-Sikhs between 1993-94 and 2011-12.