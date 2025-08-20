Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

The fiscal implications of GST rationalisation | Number Theory

ByRoshan Kishore
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 09:05 am IST

.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his August 15 speech that the government would bring a proposal in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to reform the indirect tax regime beginning with a reduction in the number of slabs. GST, if the proposal goes through the Council, is expected to become a 3-slab tax with two main rates of 5% and 18% and a special rate of 40% from the current four-slab system of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Unless most commodities and services are moved to the 40% slab, which would increase the tax burden on consumers, this is likely to lead to a loss in GST revenues. What can we say about the fiscal implications of this rate rationalization? Here are three charts that try to answer this question.

Representational image. (iStockphoto)
Representational image. (iStockphoto)
The fiscal implications of GST rationalisation
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The fiscal implications of GST rationalisation | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On