Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The Indian impact of US remittance taxes | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
May 28, 2025 09:14 AM IST

What will be the impact of the remittance tax? The charts below explores these questions in detail

Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, which was recently passed by the US House of Representatives, could have significant implications for India. Running over 1,000 pages, the legislation includes a new 3.5% tax on money sent abroad as remittances by non-US citizens. Among those who will be affected are H-1B visa holders and permanent residents—many of whom are Indian professionals who routinely remit part of their salaries to families in India. If passed by the US Senate as well, the sizeable Indian population in the US would find it more expensive to send money back home. How much does India get as remittances every year? What is the share of US in India’s remittances? What will be the impact of the remittance tax? The charts below explores these questions in detail.

Reuters
Reuters
India is the biggest recipient of remittances in the world
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
