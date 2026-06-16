The price of a needless war | Number Theory

When the US and Israel attacked on Iran on February 28, Tehran was still negotiating terms of a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. On Sunday, the US and Iran announced--this time to Israel’s dismay,--that an agreement has been reached to stop hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Here are five charts which capture the war’s evolution and impact.

Destroyed buildings in Nabatieh, Iran, on June 15.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}