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The price of a needless war | Number Theory
Iran’s biggest trump card proved to be its ability to blockade ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:07 am IST
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When the US and Israel attacked on Iran on February 28, Tehran was still negotiating terms of a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. On Sunday, the US and Iran announced--this time to Israel’s dismay,--that an agreement has been reached to stop hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Here are five charts which capture the war’s evolution and impact.
The price of a needless war
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