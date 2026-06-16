...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

The price of a needless war | Number Theory

Iran’s biggest trump card proved to be its ability to blockade ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:07 am IST
By Sreedev Krishnakumar
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

When the US and Israel attacked on Iran on February 28, Tehran was still negotiating terms of a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. On Sunday, the US and Iran announced--this time to Israel’s dismay,--that an agreement has been reached to stop hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Here are five charts which capture the war’s evolution and impact.

Destroyed buildings in Nabatieh, Iran, on June 15.(AFP)
The price of a needless war
 
number theory
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Editors Pick / The price of a needless war | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.