The price of a needless war | Number Theory
Iran’s biggest trump card proved to be its ability to blockade ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 7:07 AM IST
When the US and Israel attacked on Iran on February 28, Tehran was still negotiating terms of a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. On Sunday, the US and Iran announced--this time to Israel’s dismay,--that an agreement has been reached to stop hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Here are five charts which capture the war’s evolution and impact.
The price of a needless war
- The projectiles and sorties kept coming from both sidesIran suffered significantly more in the first round of attacks than any previous operation by Israeli or American forces. This included the elimination of its top leader. However, it did not completely suppress its ability to launch counter attacks, which were often based on a clever arbitrage of deploying cheap weaponry in volumes to overwhelm far more expensive defensive systems. This created a situation where hostilities could have gone on for a long time without any decisive outcome, unless the US was ready for a ground incursion. Unlike its response in previous conflicts, Iran this time around also launched attacks against its neighbours in the region with US bases.
- What stopped was a fifth of world’s oil supplyIran’s biggest trump card proved to be its ability to blockade ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping corridors for global oil trade, raising oil (which plunged on Monday after the announcement) and commodity prices across the world.
- India has seen a spike in inflation, and scarring of sentimentThanks to its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, India is among the most dependent nations on supplies from this chokepoint. The war sent energy prices soaring, with the latest wholesale price index data showing a 46.5% and 48.1% increase in mineral oils and crude petroleum and natural gas prices between February 2026 and May 2026. India’s benchmark stock market index fell 6.2% during the course of the war, showing only a 0.97% rise after the deal was announced.
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