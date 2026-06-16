The price of a needless war | Number Theory

The projectiles and sorties kept coming from both sides

Iran suffered significantly more in the first round of attacks than any previous operation by Israeli or American forces. This included the elimination of its top leader. However, it did not completely suppress its ability to launch counter attacks, which were often based on a clever arbitrage of deploying cheap weaponry in volumes to overwhelm far more expensive defensive systems. This created a situation where hostilities could have gone on for a long time without any decisive outcome, unless the US was ready for a ground incursion. Unlike its response in previous conflicts, Iran this time around also launched attacks against its neighbours in the region with US bases.