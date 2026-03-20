The roots of BJP’s current dominance in Assam | Number Theory

To be sure, BJP’s first-past-the-post exploits are still smaller than what they were for the Congress at its peak

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP won 60 out of the state’s 126 ACs with a vote share of 33.6%. This means a seat-share to vote-share ratio – it is a useful metric to capture a party’s efficacy of lack of it in converting popular support into legislative strength in the first-past-the-post system – of 1.41 for the BJP. The Congress, in 2021 managed to win just 29 ACs with a vote share of 30%, which means a seat-share to vote-share ratio of just 0.77. While the BJP significantly outperformed the Congress on the seat-share to vote-share ratio comparison in both 2016 and 2021, the Congress had done even better on this count in the 2011 assembly elections which saw Tarun Gogoi becoming the chief minister of the state for the third consecutive time. The Congress, in 2011 won 78 ACs with a vote share of 39.4% leading to a seat-share to vote-share ratio of 1.57. For the Congress, this ratio has been even higher in the past.