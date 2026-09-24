The two-horse AI talent race | Number Theory

US and China are the biggest leaders in employing the AI talent pool

The elite AI talent pool has increased significantly in the recent past. The number of unique authors at NeurIPS, for example, increased from 9,617 to 25,677 between 2022 and 2025, of which 3,153 and 10,280, respectively, are tracked by Ma and Yang for their analysis. In 2022, the US led China by a distance in the share of this cohort who ended up working in its country. Now China is ahead of the US with a six-percentage point lead. Three-fourth of the 2025 elite AI talent pool in the world is now working in China and the US. To be sure, Ma and Yang only track researchers in the year following the conference. In other words, the 2025 numbers mean that three-fourth of the authors with papers accepted in the year work in the US and China in 2026.