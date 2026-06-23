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UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers | Number Theory
Keir Starmer is the sixth consecutive prime minister in the UK to step down without completing a full-term in the last 10 years.
Published on: Jun 23, 2026 07:39 am IST
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On 23 June 2016, the UK shocked itself by voting in favour of an exit from the European Union in a referendum. Since then, the country has seen the wrong kind of numbers increase . The UK’s economy has stagnated and its politics has mutated. With Keir Starmer becoming the seventh consecutive prime minister to quit office without completing a full term, 10 years since that day—six of the seven quit post-Brexit—the UK faces a reality check like none other in its history. Here are three charts that put things in perspective.
UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers
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