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UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers | Number Theory

Keir Starmer is the sixth consecutive prime minister in the UK to step down without completing a full-term in the last 10 years.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 07:39 am IST
By Sreedev Krishnakumar, Roshan Kishore
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On 23 June 2016, the UK shocked itself by voting in favour of an exit from the European Union in a referendum. Since then, the country has seen the wrong kind of numbers increase . The UK’s economy has stagnated and its politics has mutated. With Keir Starmer becoming the seventh consecutive prime minister to quit office without completing a full term, 10 years since that day—six of the seven quit post-Brexit—the UK faces a reality check like none other in its history. Here are three charts that put things in perspective.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street to announce his resignation on Monday.(AP)
UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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