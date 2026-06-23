UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers | Number Theory

On 23 June 2016, the UK shocked itself by voting in favour of an exit from the European Union in a referendum. Since then, the country has seen the wrong kind of numbers increase . The UK’s economy has stagnated and its politics has mutated. With Keir Starmer becoming the seventh consecutive prime minister to quit office without completing a full term, 10 years since that day—six of the seven quit post-Brexit—the UK faces a reality check like none other in its history. Here are three charts that put things in perspective.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street to announce his resignation on Monday.(AP)