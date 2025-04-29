Menu Explore
Understanding global military expenditure | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Apr 29, 2025 08:23 AM IST

How is military spending rising around the world? Where does India fit into this trend? The charts below explore these in detail

World military expenditure has touched a record high, rising sharply amid wars, geopolitical tensions, and a renewed global arms race. In 2024, global military spending grew 9.4% in real terms to reach $2.7 trillion, according to the “Trends in World Military Expenditure 2024” report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This is the highest amount ever recorded, and the sharpest year-on-year increase since at least 1988.

File photo
File photo
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
