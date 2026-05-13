Understanding India's external account challenge | Number Theory
While India has always had a merchandise trade deficit, things have worsened in the more recent past.
“The West Asia crisis is not a foreign policy concern that occasionally bleeds into economic planning but a live balance-of-payments stress test with direct consequences for inflation, CAD (current account deficit) and exchange rate,” Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday at a CII event. The CEA’s comments come days after the Prime Minister appealed to Indians to judiciously use petrol-diesel and stop buying gold and traveling abroad to help the economy mitigate the consequences of the ongoing war in West Asia.
These pages discussed on Tuesday how the IMF expects India’s current account deficit to increase for four consecutive years up to 2027-28 and some demand deflation might be absolutely necessary to prevent this from snowballing into a larger economic crisis. This general argument aside, what exactly are the dynamics of India’s current account and how effective are the Prime Minister’s suggestions likely to be? This is best understood by disaggregating India’s current account balance and the overall external balance problem.