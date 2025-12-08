What would a BJP-SAD reset mean for Punjab? | Number Theory

Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister from the Congress and now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, recently advocated an alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to boost the winnability of both parties in the state. While other BJP leaders have attributed the views as Singh’s personal opinion and said that the central leadership of the party will take a call on any such move, it is worth examining what such an alliance would entail as far as political arithmetic goes in Punjab. Here are four charts that answer some questions pertaining to the possibility of a BJP-SAD détente.

File Photo / Representational Image