When does politically damning become damaging? | Number Theory

Declining faith in an institution such as the ECI was accompanied by a belief that the BJP does not really have a moral halo to its politics and it still had the largest support

Responses to more than one question in the 2024 NES clearly show this. A large number of respondents believed that arrests of opposition leaders were politically motivated, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had inducted corrupt leaders denting the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the BJP itself was a corrupt party. What matters, however, is that the BJP still won the elections and had the maximum support even with the NES data. In fact, the NES got the national vote shares of the BJP and Congress pretty close to the actual vote shares – 37.2% and 23.6% in the survey compared to 37% and 21.5% actually.