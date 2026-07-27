Youth's population share peaked earlier but aspirations still rising | Number Theory

But what could be significantly higher for the Gen Z is aspirations

India of 2026 is significantly more urban, educated, and wealthy than it was in the mid-1970s. Census and government survey data, while patchy, shows this clearly. The share of 20-29 old population which was graduate has increased drastically in the more recent past. In 1991 only 5.9% of the age group had finished college with at least a graduate degree. This number increased to 12.8% by 2011 census and could now be as high as 26.5% if recent survey-based estimates from government are to be believed. Education also means that this generation of younger voters believe that they deserve better in their professional lives. With education not translating into good job opportunities, they are becoming angry. While their share might have fallen in India’s population, their absolute number has only increased.