1,237.58 crore PM-SETU investment approved as ITI modernisation plan expanded across Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana

In a major push to strengthen India's skill development ecosystem, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has approved the nationwide expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), marking the programme's transition from its pilot phase to full-scale implementation across 200 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters.

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The decision was taken during the 4th National Steering Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE. The meeting was attended by Dilip Kumar, Director General of the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Manasi Sahay Thakur, Joint Secretary, along with senior officials from state governments, industry, multilateral development partners and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth ₹1,237.58 crore were also cleared for ITI clusters in Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana. The investment is expected to support the modernisation of training facilities, improve industry participation and strengthen skill development in these states. The proposals had earlier been recommended by the respective State Steering Committees.

Under the approved plans, major industries have been brought in as Anchor Industry Partners to support the development of selected ITI clusters. Better infrastructure, upgraded workshops, industry-based training, and improved practical learning are planned under the initiative to equip students with skills that meet present-day industrial requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} In Odisha, Government ITI Barbil has been identified as the hub institute. Government ITIs at Anandapur, Koira, Karanjia and Barkote have been included as spoke institutes. An investment of ₹240.21 crore has been approved for the cluster. Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited has been chosen as the Anchor Industry Partner for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Odisha, Government ITI Barbil has been identified as the hub institute. Government ITIs at Anandapur, Koira, Karanjia and Barkote have been included as spoke institutes. An investment of ₹240.21 crore has been approved for the cluster. Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited has been chosen as the Anchor Industry Partner for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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For Gujarat, the Government ITI Surat has been selected as the hub institute. Government ITIs at Hajira, Bardoli, Sachin and Surat (Mahila) have been included in the same cluster. A total investment of ₹240.18 crore has been approved, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has been designated as the Anchor Industry Partner.

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Three separate ITI clusters have been approved in Telangana. The first cluster has Government ITI Old City as the hub institute, with Government ITIs at Warangal, Nalgonda Boys, Vikarabad Girls and Panjaguda included as spoke institutes. Apollo MedSkills Limited has been selected as the Anchor Industry Partner. An investment of ₹241.01 crore has been sanctioned for this cluster.

Government ITI Patancheru has been chosen as the hub institute for the second Telangana cluster. Government ITIs at Shadnagar, Marpally, Nalgonda (New) and Bhongir have been included under it. An investment of ₹275.24 crore has been approved, while Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services (India) Private Limited has been selected as the Anchor Industry Partner.

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The third cluster has been formed around the Government ITI Sangareddy. Government ITIs at Hathnoora, Medak, Dubbaka and Yellareddy have been linked to the cluster as spoke institutes. Neuland Foundation has been selected as the Anchor Industry Partner, while an investment of ₹240.94 crore has been cleared.

PM-SETU has been introduced by the Central government to improve the quality of technical education in Industrial Training Institutes through stronger industry participation. Modern equipment, upgraded laboratories, revised training courses and better learning facilities are planned under the programme. Greater participation from industry and public sector organisations has also been encouraged to ensure that students receive training that matches current employment needs. With the latest approvals, the scheme's expansion is expected to provide a major boost to skill development and improve job opportunities for young people across the country.

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Key Highlights

Implementation of PM-SETU has been cleared for all 200 identified ITI clusters across the country.

Strategic Investment Plans worth ₹1,237.58 crore have been approved for Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana.

Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Apollo MedSkills, Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services and Neuland Foundation have been selected as Anchor Industry Partners.

Industry-led training, upgraded infrastructure and modern equipment will be introduced in the approved ITI clusters.

The programme has been designed to improve technical education and increase employment opportunities for students by strengthening industry collaboration.

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