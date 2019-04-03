Bihar board 2019 BSEB scrutiny of inter answer sheet underway, Know how to apply

Bihar Board intermediate students, who are not happy with their results declared on Saturday, can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets now. The last day to apply for scrutiny in April 12, 2019.

Students can apply online for scrutiny of one or all the subjects in which they have appeared in the intermediate examination, by visiting the BSEB online application website at bsebinteredu.in. A fees of Rs. 70 per paper has to be paid to apply for scrutiny.

BSEB Intermediate examination 2019: How to apply for scrutiny of answer sheet

Visit the online application website of BSEB at bsebinteredu.in. Click on the link ‘For scrutiny application 2019’ and a new page opens. Key in your roll code,roll number and login. A page containing marks obtained by you in each subject with a checkbox in front of it appears on the screen. Click in checkbox in front of the subject in which you want to apply for scrutiny.

Click on the button for fee payment and pay the desired amount through debit/credit card or net banking.

The Bihar board has also given students, who have failed in one or two subjects, an opportunity to appear in the compartmental examination in the month of April. To appear in this exam, students need to apply online between April 5 and April 10, 2019. The Bihar Board has said that the result of the compartmental examination will be tentatively published in the last week of May, 2019. The board has planned to release the result by the last week of the May, so that the students can apply for admissions to get higher education.

(With inputs from Nandini)

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:42 IST