Admissions to AYUSH courses to end by May 10: Maharashtra CET cell

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Monday announced that admissions deadline to medical courses will be April 28 this year. However, admissions to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) courses will go on till May 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This move comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced admission cut-off date over the weekend.

"Mop up-2 round of AYUSH and similar courses is in progress and application period is till April 28. Students who want to participate at the institution level round have to cancel their admission by April 28 after which the admission cannot be cancelled," said a statement released by state CET cell on Monday. It further added that the last date of admission for AYUSH and similar courses has been extended to May 10, 2022.

Like every year, admissions to AYUSH and other allied courses started after medical and dental admissions. The NMC recently announced that medical admissions at the institutional level should also end by April 28 this year. "Extension for AYUSH courses is keeping in mind the delay in starting admissions this year, so students have enough time to finish the process," said an official from CET cell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, state CET cell has also announced postponement of the five-year law CET exam this year. Originally scheduled to take place on June 10, the exam will now take a place a week later as the date is clashing with ongoing CBSE exams. "Fresh dates will be announced soon," said the official from state CET cell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON