AEEE 2024 to be held in two phases in more than 125 cities in India and the UAE in two-phases, register now

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened registrations for the AEEE (Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering) 2024.

Registration for AEEE 2024 open from today

As per a press release, admission to B. Tech programs at Amrita School of Engineering in Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Amaravati, Mysuru, and Nagercoil will be based on the rank secured in AEEE 2024, JEE Mains 2024, SAT or Pearson UG Engineering Entrance Examination Score (PUEEE).

The entrance examination will be held in two phases in more than 125 cities in India and the UAE. The initial phase is scheduled for January 19th to 22nd, while the second phase is tentatively planned for May 10th to 14th.

The 2.5 hour long examination will be computer-based with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

The release further stated that an applicant has to be pass Class 12th or an equivalent degree from a recognized board to be eligible for appearing in AEEE. Besides, the applicant must secure not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics respectively, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in the three subjects.

if an applicant has both AEEE 2024 rank and JEE Mains 2024 percentile, there are higher possibilities of getting into the branch with scholarship.

Scholarships will be made available for qualifying students from all branches of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for 85 percent of seats in B.Tech programs.

To register click on - https://www.amrita.edu/btech

For more information, please visit the official website.