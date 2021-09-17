AIAPGET 2021: NTA issues notice regarding allotment of test centres

AIAPGET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding allotment of test centres for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test-2021 (AIAPGET-2021) on its official website.

As per the notice, efforts are made to allot examination centre to the candidates based on their city choice. However, due to logistic & administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area might be allotted.

"In the instant case due to examinations for various organisations like CET in Maharashtra AIAPGET is clashing with them. NTA is facing difficulty for getting adequate Test Centres inspite of best efforts. Therefore some candidates have been allotted Centres beyond their choice", reads the official notice.

The AIAPGET-2021 is scheduled to be held on September 18 for academic session 2021-22 in computer based test mode.

Candidates who have yet not downloaded the admit card of AIAPGET-2021 can download the admit cards on the official website of AIAPGET NTA at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET 2021 will be conducted for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/MS/PG DIPLOMA courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, institutions & universities/ deemed universities across the country.