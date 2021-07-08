AICTE to launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8

With a vision to include defence technology education, the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8 in virtual mode.

The course would offer specialisations in combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology, naval technology and high energy materials technology.

AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy will launch the programme today.

The course will be offered at all institutes affiliated to AICTE.

Recently, the AICTE has announced to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Programme’ in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. Under this programme 50,000 teachers will be trained. The programme will be launched on July 16.