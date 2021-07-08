Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AICTE to launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8
admissions

AICTE to launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8

With a vision to include defence technology education, the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8 in virtual mode.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
AICTE to launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme today(HT photo)

With a vision to include defence technology education, the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will launch M.Tech in Defence Technology programme on July 8 in virtual mode.

The course would offer specialisations in combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology, naval technology and high energy materials technology.

AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy will launch the programme today.

The course will be offered at all institutes affiliated to AICTE.

Recently, the AICTE has announced to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Programme’ in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. Under this programme 50,000 teachers will be trained. The programme will be launched on July 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aicte engineering application for m tech programme m tech programme
TRENDING NEWS

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Sumatran orangutan mom gently cradles her newborn baby. Watch viral video

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP