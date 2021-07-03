CBSE along with MIC and AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’

Central Board of Secondary Education has collaborated with Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’. The program will be launched for CBSE teachers where the Board will train 50,000 teachers as Innovation Ambassadors. The online training program for CBSE teachers will be launched on July 16, 2021.

The launch date was finalized after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank agreed to the date. All the CBSE affiliated schools will nominate five teachers from this program from their schools and the training will be provided on first come, first served basis.

As per the statement released by the Board, the schools who have already registered their teachers are also required to login on mic.gov.in/sia/with the registered email ID of Single Point of Contact. The password has been emailed to the registered email ID of SPOC.

The first batch of the first module of the first program will be Design Thinking and Innovation. The first batch will begin on July 20, 2021.

Incase schools want to contact or have any query regarding the program, they can reach out to Joint Secretary, Department of Skill Education , CBSE and Dr. Elangovan Kariappan, Assistant Innovation Director, Innovation Cell, MoE, AICTE.