AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised schedule released on aiimsexams.ac.in- check dates

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the revised schedule for AIIMS INI CET 2021. The registration process for admission to PG courses for Sponsored seats under the Karnataka Domicile category seat will be from May 27 to June 2, 2021, till 5 pm. The official notice on revised dates can be checked on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official notice, this facility will be available only who have completed the process of Basic Candidate information and wish to apply for the Sponsored category under Karnataka Domicile category seat. Also, those candidates who have paid the registration fee and not fill the city choice by May 18, 2021, will be allowed to fill the remaining part by June 2, 2021.

This is the last and final chance to complete the online registration. Failing which the admit card will not be generated and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised Schedule

The revised schedule can be checked by all candidates in the table given below.

Admit Card Download June 9, 2021 Last date of submission of application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals June 16, 2021 Last date to Upload scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate June 16, 2021 Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online mode June 16, 2021

INI CET 2021 exam comprises of 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.