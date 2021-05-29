Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised schedule released on aiimsexams.ac.in- check dates
admissions

AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised schedule released on aiimsexams.ac.in- check dates

AIIMS INI CET 2021 revised schedule released. Candidates can check the exam date and other details on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:08 AM IST
AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised schedule released on aiimsexams.ac.in- check dates

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the revised schedule for AIIMS INI CET 2021. The registration process for admission to PG courses for Sponsored seats under the Karnataka Domicile category seat will be from May 27 to June 2, 2021, till 5 pm. The official notice on revised dates can be checked on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official notice, this facility will be available only who have completed the process of Basic Candidate information and wish to apply for the Sponsored category under Karnataka Domicile category seat. Also, those candidates who have paid the registration fee and not fill the city choice by May 18, 2021, will be allowed to fill the remaining part by June 2, 2021.

This is the last and final chance to complete the online registration. Failing which the admit card will not be generated and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

AIIMS INI CET 2021: Revised Schedule

The revised schedule can be checked by all candidates in the table given below.

Admit Card Download June 9, 2021
Last date of submission of application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals June 16, 2021
Last date to Upload scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate June 16, 2021
Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online mode June 16, 2021

INI CET 2021 exam comprises of 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiimsexams.org aiims pg admission aiims entrance exam education
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP