AIIMS INICET 2021 seat allotment result out at aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday released the open round allocation list for INICET 2021. Candidates who have qualified for MD/MS/M.Ch courses can check their seat allotment result on its official website at aiimsexams.org

According to the official notice, all candidates who have been allocated a Seat (Institute and Subject/Specialty) in the Open Round of Online Seat

Allocation are required to report to allotted Institute by Monday, the January 25, 2021 up to 5pm.

How to check seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit official website -- aiimsexam.org

Step 2: Go to Important Announcements Section

Step 3: Click on link for open round of online seat allocation for INI

Step 4: A PDF file will open on the page with details of selected candidates

Step 5: Find for your Roll Number