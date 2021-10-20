AIIMS INICET January 2022: Last date to apply today for PG courses

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close down the registration process for AIIMS INICET January 2022 on October 20, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The registration process was started on October 4, 2021.

Those candidates who have generated the EUC code can apply for the admission round. The previous EUC code is not valid for January 2022 session. The registration process will end today at 5 pm.

Also candidates who have applied can edit the registration and basic information and change category and city choice after payment of registration fee till today, as per the revised schedule. The valid OBC (NCL) certificate should be issued between October 17 to October 20, 2021. No extension for uploading category certificate will be provided. The applicable category will be as per certificate uploaded.

AIIMS INICET January 2022: How to register

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET January 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

