AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 schedule released at aiimsexams.edu.in, dates here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.edu.in.

The schedule has been shared for candidates who will be allotted AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu seats. Those candidates who will get a seat in these two institutes will have to report to AIIMS Delhi complete the process of admission from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in AIIMS Jammu shall also report at AIIMS Delhi.

The medical examination will be conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The reporting time will begin at 8.30 am. The payment of academic and hostel fees can be done from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The orientation process will be conducted from August 7 to August 13, 2023.

The list of documents required during counselling round are- provisional seat allotment letter from MCC, NTA admit card, NEET scorecard, Identity proof and five passport size photographs.

On declaration of medical fitness, candidate has to deposit the requisite fee of ₹5856 for Indian National. Allotment of hostel accommodation will be done immediately after submission of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

