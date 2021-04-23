Home / Education / Admissions / AIIMS MBBS Supplementary Exam 2021 postponed, check notice here
AIIMS MBBS Supplementary Exam 2021 has been postponed. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May, 2021.
All India Institute of Medical Science has postponed AIIMS MBBS Supplementary Exam 2021. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. The Second MBBS supplementary and Final MBBS supplementary exams have been deferred. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Also, the dates of the Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination have also been postponed. The examination has been postponed due to the evolving situation related to the COVID19 outbreak across the country.

The official notice reads, “In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following Supplementary Examination are deferred till further notice. Accordingly, dates of Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination of above scheduled in May 2021 stands deferred and same will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and will be announced in due course of time.”

The examination will be conducted in a Computer-based test. The medium will be in two languages- English and Hindi. Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark and incorrect with -1/3 marks. The paper will include questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (10+2 level of CBSE), GK, and Logical Reasoning.

